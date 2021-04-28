STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 174,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,548,567 shares.The stock last traded at $38.59 and had previously closed at $39.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

