STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 174,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,548,567 shares.The stock last traded at $38.59 and had previously closed at $39.79.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
