Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Price Target Raised to GBX 324

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 313 ($4.09) to GBX 324 ($4.23) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON STCK opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07. The company has a market cap of £549 million and a PE ratio of 32.56. Stock Spirits Group has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01).

In other news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35).

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

