Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,638 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 858% compared to the average volume of 171 put options.
NYSE ORC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,796. The firm has a market cap of $520.20 million, a PE ratio of 183.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.22.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
