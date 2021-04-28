Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,638 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 858% compared to the average volume of 171 put options.

NYSE ORC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,796. The firm has a market cap of $520.20 million, a PE ratio of 183.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.