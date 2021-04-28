Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Automatic Data Processing Put Options (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,968 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,118% compared to the typical volume of 408 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

