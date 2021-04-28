StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for StorageVault Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -45.76. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

