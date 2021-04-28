Storj Price Reaches $1.95 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003565 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $559.24 million and $144.53 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00869487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00097157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.82 or 0.08105091 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,149,025 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.