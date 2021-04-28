Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.10

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 306319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRX. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29. The firm has a market cap of C$376.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,545.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.47.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.