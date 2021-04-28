Strs Ohio Has $44.79 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 123,964 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $265.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

