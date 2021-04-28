Strs Ohio Has $51.24 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 79,678 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $51,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

KKR opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $56.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

