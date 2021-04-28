Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,895 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.95% of Pure Storage worth $57,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSTG opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.