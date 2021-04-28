Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Cohen Lawrence B’s 7th Largest Position

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.43. 31,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

