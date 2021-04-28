Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SYK opened at $265.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

