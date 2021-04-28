Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $131.99. The stock has a market cap of $458.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

