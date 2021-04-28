Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLF opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

