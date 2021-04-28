Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPW remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,139,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,423,613. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
