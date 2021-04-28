Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPW remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,139,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,423,613. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

