Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.45. 8,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

