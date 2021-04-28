Sunrun (RUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.10 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

