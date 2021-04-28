Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

