Superior Industries International (SUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.99 million.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.80.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

