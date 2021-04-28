Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

TXN traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The stock has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $2,603,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 287,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

