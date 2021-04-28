SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). SVMK posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. 326,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. SVMK has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.