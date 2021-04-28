Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

SWDBY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

