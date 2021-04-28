Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYIEY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

SYIEY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,971. Symrise has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

