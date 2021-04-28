Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $2.08. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. 316,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,429. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

