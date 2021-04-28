Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.36. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.