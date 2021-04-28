Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON SNX opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £25.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.32.

In related news, insider Paul Webb purchased 800 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,181.08).

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit