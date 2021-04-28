Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON SNX opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £25.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.32.

Get Synectics alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Webb purchased 800 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,181.08).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.