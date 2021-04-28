Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sysco traded as high as $84.18 and last traded at $83.79, with a volume of 44129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.28.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summitry LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,189.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

