T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.27. 10,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,578. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

