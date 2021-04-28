TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.00848659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.15 or 0.08213353 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

