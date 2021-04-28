Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 307 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

