Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,580 shares of company stock worth $261,415. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

