Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. NICE accounts for about 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,835,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in NICE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in NICE by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NICE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,533,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $160.73 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

