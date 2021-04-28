Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Impinj comprises about 2.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $29,575,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Impinj by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Impinj by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

