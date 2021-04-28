Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 168,390 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

