Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,802 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.90 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.54.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

