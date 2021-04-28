Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 100,191 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,191 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Farmland Partners worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $420.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

