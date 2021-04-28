Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.74

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.74 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 187.66 ($2.45). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 187.35 ($2.45), with a volume of 5,942,634 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 29.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). Insiders have bought a total of 261 shares of company stock valued at $44,994 in the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

