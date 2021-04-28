Tecsys Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCS. Laurentian increased their target price on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:TCS traded up C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.69. 8,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,816. The company has a market cap of C$646.44 million and a PE ratio of 115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.03. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$19.55 and a 52-week high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.49 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

