Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock opened at $189.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.