Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $5.38 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

