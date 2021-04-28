Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-12.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.85 to $2.95 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $365.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $450.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.61. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $453.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.