Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $449.26

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $449.26 and last traded at $445.02, with a volume of 2450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.81.

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

