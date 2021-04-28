Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.30-2.50 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on TPX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

