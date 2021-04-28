Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.120-5.460 EPS.
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -434.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.