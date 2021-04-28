Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.120-5.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -434.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

