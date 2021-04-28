Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $46,310,625.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $694.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,745,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,752,488. The stock has a market cap of $666.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.