Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.29. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

