Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.680-1.920 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $7.96 on Wednesday, hitting $182.25. The stock had a trading volume of 767,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

