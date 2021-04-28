Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

