TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 238,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.56. 18,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,498. The company has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $68.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.