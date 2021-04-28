TFG Advisers LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,194. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

